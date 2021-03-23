215 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday 21 March – PNG total at 3,574

Papua New Guinea reported a total of 215 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, March 21, raising the total national confirmed cases to 3,574.

The death toll remained at 36.

The new cases came from 13 provinces, including Gulf Province which reported its first case. Of the new cases, the National Capital District reported the highest of 53 cases. The others were Western – 81; West Sepik – 17; Eastern Highlands – 8; Morobe – 8; East New Britain – 19; Madang – 2; New Ireland – 7; East Sepik – 6; Central - 11; Southern Highlands – 1; Milne Bay – 1; and Gulf – 1.

This now makes 20 out of the 22 provinces in the country reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. The cumulative figures for these provinces are as follows:

• NCD – 53;

• Western – 495;

• West Sepik – 345;

• West New Britain – 196;

• Eastern Highlands – 162;

• Morobe – 140;

• East New Britain – 103;

• Western Highlands – 100;

• Autonomous Region of Bougainville – 59;

• Madang – 59;

• Enga – 49;

• New Ireland – 45;

• Chimbu – 31;

• East Sepik – 35;

• Central – 37;

• Jiwaka – 20;

• Southern Highlands – 17;

• Milne Bay – 11; and

• Gulf – 1.

In addition to the new cases in the country, there were also five exported cases identified in Australia – three were in a hotel quarantine in Cairns, Queensland. These cases departed from Lae (1) in Morobe, Port Moresby (1) in NCD and Lihir (1) in New Ireland. The other two exported cases were identified in hotel quarantine in Brisbane, Queensland. Of these two cases, one departed from Lae and the other departed from Port Moresby.

The number of cases being seen in NCD is very high. As of today, it reported 46.29 per cent of the total number of cases in the country which is taking a toll on the health system.

Controller of the National Pandemic Response and Police Commissioner Mr David Manning has sounded a warning for all provinces through their provincial administrations and Provincial Health Authorities to work together and ensure the situation in the provinces do not go out of hand.

“There was a lot of work done in planning last year. We expect those provincial response plans to be reviewed if need be and be put into implementation modes as quickly as possible to avert catastrophies. The new wave of the pandemic is more serious than the first wave,” Mr Manning said.

He also urged everyone in the country to continue to adhere to the health measures in the “Niupela Pasin”, saying, “While we do not have a cure for COVID-19, the old adage ‘Prevention is Better than Cure’ remains our best bet against COVID-19.

“Wash your hands frequently; cover your cough or cough into your elbow; avoid crowds; and physical distance by 1.5m to 2 metres. You can be nice to someone by just smiling, waving and nodding at them in greeting but you do not have to hug or shake hands with them,” Mr Manning.

Meanwhile, the global statistics has shown that there is now a total of 123,479,739 total confirmed cases around the world and 2,721,501 deaths since the outbreak.





