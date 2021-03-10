10 Fiji Corrections officers to front court in relation to the death of a serving prisoner

Ten Fijian Corrections officers have been charged by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde in relation to the assault and death of Seremaia Naidole Momo, a serving prisoner in 2019.

The 10 officers, Isei Rakaso, Pita Raikoso, Josefa Boletakibureta, Waisea Sadranu, Josefa Satini,Lemeki Koroi, Joji Raqamate,Ledua Tikoigau,, Nemani Vasuvulagi and Apisai Naqamu will be appearing in the Suva Magistrates’ Court today.

It is alleged on February 20, 2019 at the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre these officers assaulted the prisoner and procured his suicide.

The charges consist of assault causing actual bodily harm, acts intended to cause grievous harm and complicity in the suicide of another.

SOURCE: FIJI TIMES/PACNEWS





Next : More COVID-19 cases reported PNG total increases to 2,173