10 Fiji Corrections officers to front court in relation to the death of a serving prisoner

3/14/2021

 Ten Fijian Corrections officers have been charged by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde in relation to the assault and death of Seremaia  Naidole  Momo, a serving prisoner in 2019.

 The 10 officers, Isei Rakaso, Pita Raikoso, Josefa Boletakibureta, Waisea Sadranu, Josefa Satini,Lemeki   Koroi, Joji Raqamate,Ledua  Tikoigau,, Nemani Vasuvulagi and Apisai Naqamu will be appearing in the Suva Magistrates’ Court today.

 It is alleged on February 20, 2019 at the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre these officers assaulted the prisoner and procured his suicide.

 The  charges  consist  of  assault  causing  actual  bodily  harm,  acts  intended  to  cause  grievous harm and complicity in the suicide of another.

SOURCE: FIJI TIMES/PACNEWS


