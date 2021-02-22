PNG Reports Eight New COVID-19 cases : PNG Total at 1,56

Papua New Guinea reported eight new cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday 21st February 2021 increasing the country’s total cases to 1,056.

The latest cases were reported in East New Britain, Madang and in the National Capital District.

In NCD, six cases were reported whilst a case each were reported in East New Britain and Madang.

Three male and three females, ages ranging from an infant of five months old to 38 years old have tested positive. Four of the six cases showed symptoms of COVID-19 virus whilst two cases were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

In East New Britain, a 43-year-old female from Rabaul is the latest to be confirmed positive. She was showing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing.

A 25-year-old male is the latest to be confirmed positive in Madang. He was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing.

The country's COVID-19 cases as a result stands at 1,056 with 10 known deaths.

A total of 47,490 people have tested for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Eight hundred and forty-six people have recovered whilst 380 samples are pending at the laboratories. Two hundred active cases are in isolation

Seventeen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases

NCD 397

Western Province 280

West New Britain 194

West Sepik 39

Madang 35

East New Britain 35

New Ireland 22

Eastern Highlands 13

Central 11

Western Highlands 10

Morobe 9

East Sepik 3

Enga 3

Milne Bay 2

AROB 1

Hela Province 1

SHP 1

TOTAL 1,056

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 110,609,979 including 225,201 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 2,452,510 of which 6,502 were reported in the last 24 hours....read more health news on >> PNG Health News site





Next :