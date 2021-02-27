Chief Momis Offers Condolences to Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare

Former Bougainville President and one of the nation’s founding fathers, Chief Dr. John Momis has offered his condolences to the family of Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

Patrick Makis reports, Sir Michael was described as a charismatic leader.

Chief Dr. Momis described Sir Michael as a charismatic, God-fearing leader and family man who gave his all life to lead PNG to independence.

He said Grand Chief Sir Michael’s background in radio broadcasting contributed immensely to his ability to relate to people and ultimately create a nation out of a thousand tribes.

''On behalf of my wife, Elizabeth, and I, we would like to join the leaders and people of PNG to express our deepest sorrow and condolences to the one and the only icon of PNG, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

''Grand Chief was a man of hope and great faith, who bring together a nation with a different tribe into a community of people, who then developed their own Constitutions to manage their own affairs as one nation,'' Chief Dr. Momis thoughtfully recalled.

