3 people killed by flash Floods in PNG's East Sepik

Continuous heavy rains and flash floods have killed three (3) people in Maprik, East Sepik Province last Friday.

Two (2) men and one (1) woman from different villages were using the Amaku and Nynnum rivers respectively when they were washed away by the flash floods.

The bodies of the two (2) men have been recovered over the weekend, whilst the search is continuing along the Amaku River for the body of the woman believed to be from the Kumunimbis village.

This incident is part of the continuous heavy rains and floods that hit the province last week, which also affected major road networks in the province.

According to locals in the area, especially Maprik, rains are still continuing with the rivers still brown and dirty with debris.





