One New COVID-19 Case Reported - PG Total at 844

Papua New Guinea reported one new case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours increasing the country’s total cases to 844.

The latest case was reported in Lihir, Namatanai district in the New Ireland province. A 52 year old male, mining supervisor is the latest to be confirmed positive. The mining supervisor was experiencing fever and muscle aches at the time of testing. He is currently in isolation and that contact tracing has commenced.

The country’s COVID-19 cases as a result now stands at 844 with nine known deaths.

A total of 40,697 people have tested for COVID-19. Eight hundred people have recovered whilst ten samples are pending at the laboratories. Thirty-five active cases are in isolation.

Sixteen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases

NCD 367

Western Province 214

West New Britain 162

East New Britain 30

New Ireland 19

Eastern Highlands 13

Western Highlands 10

Central 10

Morobe 6

East Sepik 3

Enga 3

Milne Bay 2

West Sepik 2

Southern Highlands 1

AROB 1

Hela 1

TOTAL 844

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 94,124,612 including 312,202 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll is 2,034,527; of which 8,316 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Controller of the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response and Police Commissioner David Manning today issued 12 new pandemic measures. The new measures are effective today until further notice.

