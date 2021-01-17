IRC Partners with POST PNG to improve compliance

The Papua New Guinea Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) will now be able to gain access to taxpayers' postal addresses and also monitors their movements.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Post PNG to improve its compliance activities.

The agreement was signed between the Commissioner-General, Sam Koim, and Post PNG's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Tepure, in Port Moresby last Friday.

The Internal Revenue Commission has been faced with ongoing issues of non-receipt of its mails by taxpayers simply because of the constant change of address and location by taxpayers and the failure to update IRC.

Thus, this partnership is aimed at reducing such elusive behavior of taxpayers.

Commissioner General Sam Koim said through this MOU taxpayers without a private letter box will be referred to Post PNG for mandatory registration of Private Letter Box.

He said his office will no longer accept care of as address for services on their returns or any documentation relating to their tax affairs.

NBC News / ONE PNG

