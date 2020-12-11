No special treatment for coup leader George Speight: Fiji PM

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says no special treatment will be given to any inmate serving time for serious offences.

This was in response to calls by the Opposition to have May 2000 coup leader George Speight released.

Bainimarama said the judiciary imposes sentences independently and equally.

Meanwhile, Members of Fijian Parliament who have been charged by FICAC have been urged to vacate their elected seats in the House.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the six opposition MPs charged with breaches of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act should not be sitting in parliament.

“Six of them are still in the House. How embarrassing is that?.”

Bainimarama says FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash took a dignified stand and resigned to protect the sanctity of parliament.

He then called out the MPs individually in parliament.

“He understood what it means to be a Member of Parliament and the need to maintain high standards of behaviour. I call upon Honourable Matanitobua, Hon Radorodro, Hon Rasova, Hon Nawaikula, Hon Vosanibola and Hon. Qionibaravi. Follow the example set by Prakash, do the honourable thing, step down and step out.”

All these MPs have been charged for allegedly obtaining travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to by lying about their place of residence

“I do not endorse anything less than equal treatment under the law, regardless of status, titles or political power and connection for those responsible.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that the armed take-over of parliament 20 years ago, saw six Fijians lose their lives.

He claimed that many of the MPs calling for George Speight’s release and others behind the 2000 upheavals.

“All of this ended up in the deaths of six patriot Fijians. They were murdered, killed by the same group of people. It may feel like some time ago for all of us. That is not so for their families. “

Bainimarama revealed in parliament that he does not believe that a matanigasau or a traditional ceremony of apology following the May 2000 coup was genuine.

“I had asked the former President Ratu Josefa Iloilo not to attend the matanigasaus because it’s a farce. We all know what that is – a comic dramatic work using buffoonery and horseplay. That matanigasau was not genuine it was fake. “

The ceremony was attended by Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and other iTaukei leaders.

Ratu Naiqama had requested to conduct the matanigasau with the ousted Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry to seek forgiveness, as well as with the then military commander Voreqe Bainimarama.





SOURCE: FBC NEWS/PACNEWS





