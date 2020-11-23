COVID-19 Cases in PNG Continue to Climb

Papua New Guinea’s national total confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has risen to 612 today, with new cases reported in the National Capital District (NCD) and the West New Britain (WNB).

NCD has one new case who had fever and headache at the time of testing.





WNB, on the other hand, had two new cases who are nursing officers from Talasea. One of them is a contact of a previously identified case in the province while the other is a contact of this new case.

“We are continuing to get new cases of COVID-19 in the country which confirms that the virus is spreading in the community.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, sore throat, loss of taste or loss of smell or difficulty breathing, go for a test. It’s free in all health facilities. The more people we test, the better chance we have at stopping the spread of this virus,’’ said the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response Controller Mr. David Manning.

At this stage,16 of the 22 provinces in the country have confirmed cases of COVID-19. The distribution of the cases is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases,

NCD 353

Western Province 204

Eastern Highlands 13

West New Britain 13

Central 7

Morobe 6

East Sepik 3

Milne Bay 2

East New Britain 2

Enga 2

New Ireland 2

West Sepik 1

Southern Highlands 1

AROB 1

Hela Province 1

Western Highlands 1

TOTAL 612

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 57,274,018, including 641,669 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 1,368,000; of which 11,752 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Next : Report Finds Increased Pressures on Food Supply in the Indo-Pacific Region