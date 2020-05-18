Kandep Raises hand for a Justice Center





Member for Kandep, Hon Alfred Manase today presented a cheque of K400, 000.00 to the Department of Justice & Attorney General to build a community justice centre within the district.Speaking during the presentation Hon Manase said Kandep district sees this program as an important intervention for them as the district is known for its law and order issues and challenges.“We’d like to take on the CJSC initiative knowing its importance in our community. We want basic justice services to be delivered to ordinary people in the district hence we had to find funds to make it happen,” he said.Justice Secretary Dr Eric Kwa said the Community Justice Service Centre (CJSC) is a program run by DJAG and aims at establishing CJSCs in all 89 districts of Papua New Guinea where DJAG can deliver its service right at the community level.DJAG has already been on the ground through the village courts system with a total of 1680 village courts areas, employing 18 000 village courts officials.Apart from providing village court services, the centers will have other justice service providers housed in the centre so all services can be accessible in one location.So far DJAG has signed MoUs with 12 districts to build the centers. These districts include;• Ea’sala,• Ijivitari,• Tawae-Siassi,• Rabaul,• Pomio,• Imbongu,• Bogia,• Lumi,• Ambunti Drekikir• Angoram,• Woisera Gawi, and• Kandep.Next :