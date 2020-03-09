UN Deputy Secretary in Papua New Guinea
The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Jane Mohammed is in Papua New Guinea.
She arrived in the country early Sunday morning and join the Government and people to commemorate International Women's Day- March 8th, 2020.
This is a high level visit by a UN representative to PNG.
PNG is one of six countries that the UN has chosen and the fourth that UN Deputy Secretary-General Mohammed is visiting to commemorate the international campaign for gender equality.
Her visit emphasize the UN’s call last year for a “Decade of Action” to accelerate the delivery of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and particularly to accelerate global efforts to attain the S-D-G 5 goals of attaining Gender Equality.
She used this opportunity to launch a Spotlight Initiative, a K75 million partnership program between the United Nations and the European Union yesterday.
The program intends to strengthen and support PNG Government capacities and commitment toward ending violence against women and girls.
This high-level visit also signifies PNG’s Foreign Policy objective of Strengthening Key Partnerships to effectively maintain cooperation and dialogue with development partners, of which the UN is an important and crucial one.
NBC News / ONE PNG
next :
She arrived in the country early Sunday morning and join the Government and people to commemorate International Women's Day- March 8th, 2020.
This is a high level visit by a UN representative to PNG.
PNG is one of six countries that the UN has chosen and the fourth that UN Deputy Secretary-General Mohammed is visiting to commemorate the international campaign for gender equality.
Her visit emphasize the UN’s call last year for a “Decade of Action” to accelerate the delivery of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and particularly to accelerate global efforts to attain the S-D-G 5 goals of attaining Gender Equality.
She used this opportunity to launch a Spotlight Initiative, a K75 million partnership program between the United Nations and the European Union yesterday.
The program intends to strengthen and support PNG Government capacities and commitment toward ending violence against women and girls.
This high-level visit also signifies PNG’s Foreign Policy objective of Strengthening Key Partnerships to effectively maintain cooperation and dialogue with development partners, of which the UN is an important and crucial one.
NBC News / ONE PNG
next :
Post a Comment