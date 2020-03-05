Kiribati confirms 2020 election dates

Kiribati's Electoral Commission has confirmed that election notices will be posted in all islands on Tuesday March 10, 2020.



The Ministry said candidates would also be able to register from 10 - 17 March by 4.pm



The first round of elections and announcement of elections results will be made on Tuesday, 07 April



The second round of elections including the announcement of the results will be held on 15 April.



SOURCE: RADIO KIRIBATI/PACNEWS



