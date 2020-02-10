Seven Ni- Vanuatu students evacuated from Wuhan

Vanuatu Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed all ni-Vanuatu seven students studying at Wuhan University in China were evacuated Sunday to Darwin International Airport in Australia.



Director of Department of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Yvon Basil said the evacuation process was arranged by the Australian Government who offered seats following a request from the caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ralph Regenvanu.



He added the Vanuatu Embassy in China has been instrumental in organising transportation needs for their transfer from the University to the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.



The students (four females and three males) have boarded Qantas Flight QF6032 which departed on 4.04AM and has reached Darwin International Airport around 3pm Sunday.



The students are expected to spend the next 14 days in Australia to be quarantined before returning to Port Vila.



After the quarantine process, the Vanuatu Government will arrange their flights back to Port Vila.



Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister ), Charlot Salwai has called on the people of Vanuatu not to be racist towards any Asian national or the Chinese community in Vanuatu because of the global coronavirus outbreak.



Salwai stressed that being racist does not reflect the principles of Vanuatu as a christian country where people are treated equally despite race and religion.



“It’s an outbreak of an illness just like measles, zika and dengue. We should not be blaming China,” he said.



The caretaker PM said he believes China has measures in place and is working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to stop the disease.



There have been reports of racism around the world following the coronavirus outbreak.



SOURCE: VANUATU DAILY POST/PACNEWS