Port Moresby Market Vendors Condemn Erection Of Chinese Shop





By Louise Mary Kodor : FM100Port Moresby's Boroko Market vendors are calling for a ban on a Chinese convenient store being erected inside the market place.Their concerns include, free giveaway of SME opportunity to foreigners, encouraging illegal vendors to do market outside the main market area and limited space for local farmers to sell their garden produce.Security Coordinator Jackson Igila along with vendors raised concerns following the development, saying the convenient store will encourage selling of other items and invite opportunists to do illegal activities and sell illegal items.Central Vendors Association President Thresea Avai says the market should be left to the local farmers to sell their produce.Meantime, NCD City Manager Benard Kipit who is aware of the development, says they just wanted to do a trial."We just wanted to do a trial, but we need to do a bit more you know like do a good due diligence" he said.Mr. Kipit says an approval was made for the construction, however the building is yet to be erected.The Market management has drawn up a petition for vendors to sign before it is presented to Governor Powes Parkop, calling for a ban.Market Supervisor Sengi Oroke could not comment when approached by this newsroom, saying he is following protocols.