PNG Heart Australia fire Apeal





A fire appeal secretariat has now being set up to raise funds for victims of the Australian bushfire.PNG Conservation and Environment Protection Authority Minister Wera Mori announced this in Port Moresby today.He said the secretariat is driven by civil servants as part of the government's response effect to the bush fire.The team will be raising funds for the next six months to help the people of Australia."The secretariate will be accommodated within the office of CEPA, as this as direct connotation to climate change."The Chairman of the Secretariate is Chief Paul Nerau, and will be assisted by another eminent Papua New Guinean, Samson Kamati as Deputy Chairman, Dr. Eric Omuru has been appointed as the Treasurer, Koren Maso as Secretary," Minister Mori highlighted.Minister Mori donated the first K5 000 cash, followed by pledges from other leaders and citizens.The signatories to the secretariate account are the Chairman, Treasurer, and Secretary.NBC News/ONE PNGNext :