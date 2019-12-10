PNG to host OFC Champions League Group A





The festive season brings great news for Papua New Guinea football fans as the OFC Champions League is set to come to the shores of Papua New Guinea following a successful bid by Papua New Guinea Football Association.Papua New Guinea Football Association President John Kapi Natto said this will be the first time for Papua New Guinea to host a group match of the region's premier international club competition."We are excited and looking forward to host an international tournament, Kapi Natto said."It will be a good change for Papua New Guinea football fans to witness Hekari United in action on home soil against top clubs from New Zealand, New Caledonia and Vanuatu in February next year – the event will take place from Feb 16-22."Group A will be held here in Port Moresby with Hekari United FC joining with Papua New Guinea Football Association to host Hienghene Sport (New Caledonia), Eastern Suburbs (New Zealand) and Galaxy FC (Vanuatu).At the same time with Group B, Papua New Guinea champions Lae City FC will be travelling to Vanuatu to face host Malampa Revivors FC, Lautoka FC (Fiji) and S-League Runner-up (Solomon Island).Kapi Natto thank the OFC Executive Committee for giving Hekari United FC and PNGFA the award rights to host a group tournament in Papua New Guinea.